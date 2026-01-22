Taylor Swift Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of musician Taylor Swift.

Personal

Birth date: December 13, 1989

Birth place: West Reading, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Taylor Alison Swift

Father: Scott Swift, financial advisor

Mother: Andrea Swift, marketing executive

Other Facts

Her fans are known as Swifties.

She grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, but her parents moved the family to Hendersonville, Tennessee, when she was 14 years old so she could pursue music.

Her maternal grandmother was an opera singer. She pays tribute to her late grandmother on the song “Marjorie” from her ninth studio album “Evermore.”

Nominated for one Emmy Award and won one.

Nominated for 58 Grammy Awards and won 14.

The first artist to win the Grammy Award for album of the year four times.

Timeline

2005 – Signs a deal with Sony/ATV Tree Music Publishing as a songwriter.

2005 – Signs a record deal with Big Machine Label Group.

October 24, 2006 – Releases her self-titled debut album.

November 11, 2008 – Releases her second album, “Fearless.” She wins four Grammy Awards including album of the year at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010.

January 10, 2009 – Makes her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. On November 7, she returns as a host and musical guest.

April 23, 2009 – Begins her first headlining tour.

September 13, 2009 – Receives the award for best female video for the song “You Belong with Me” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. During Swift’s acceptance speech, Kanye West rushes onstage and grabs her microphone to tout his appreciation of nominee Beyoncé, who lost out in the category. Following her own award win for video of the year, Beyoncé invites Swift back on stage to finish her acceptance speech.

November 11, 2009 – Named entertainer of the year at the Country Music Awards. She is the youngest ever winner of the award.

February 12, 2010 – Appears in the film “Valentine’s Day.” She also contributes two songs to the movie soundtrack, “Today Was a Fairytale” and “Jump Then Fall.”

October 25, 2010 – Releases her third studio album, “Speak Now.” She wins two Grammy Awards including best country song for “Mean” at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2012.

March 2, 2012 – Voices the character Audrey in the animated film “The Lorax.”

August 15, 2014 – Plays the role of Rosemary in the film adaptation of “The Giver.”

October 27, 2014 – Releases her fifth studio album, “1989.” She wins three Grammy Awards including album of the year at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016.

August 14, 2017 – A jury rules in favor of Swift in her countersuit against former radio host David Mueller for alleged assault and battery. Swift accused Mueller of groping her at a meet-and-greet event in June 2013. Mueller sued Swift, her mom Andrea, and radio promotions director Frank Bell in 2015 alleging that they pressured KYGO to terminate him. Mueller is ordered by the court to pay Swift a ceremonial $1.

November 2018 – Signs a global recording agreement with Universal Music Group. The deal includes Swift owning her master recordings moving forward.

June 2019 – It is announced that music manager Scooter Braun’s Ithica Holdings has acquired Big Machine Label Group. The purchase includes Swift’s music masters. Swift calls Braun owning her music catalog the “worst case scenario,” claiming she was bullied by Braun for years. On August 22, Swift announces she is re-recording her earlier songs to regain control of her music.

December 20, 2019 – Stars as Bombalurina in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running musical “Cats.” She also co-writes the song “Beautiful Ghosts” with Webber for the movie.

January 31, 2020 – “Miss Americana,” a documentary about Swift premieres on Netflix.

February 2020 – Signs an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

July 24, 2020 – Releases her eighth studio album, “Folklore.” She wins album of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021.

April 9, 2021 – Releases “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” The re-recorded album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

October 7, 2022 – Appears in David O. Russell’s film “Amsterdam.”

October 21, 2022 – Releases her 10th studio album, “Midnights.” She wins her fourth album of the year award at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, becoming the artist with the most wins in the category.

March 17, 2023 – Swift’s “Eras Tour” kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, with a three-hour show that includes hits from every era of the Grammy-winner’s career. She performs 149 shows throughout the tour, selling a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

October 13, 2023 – “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film opens in theaters. The film was captured at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during Swift’s six-night residency at the venue.

December 6, 2023 – Is named Time magazine’s 2023 “Person of the Year.”

April 19, 2024 – Releases her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” At 2 am ET, Swift then surprise-releases an additional 15-song album titled “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.”

May 30, 2025 – Swift announces that she is now the owner of her entire catalog of music.

August 13, 2025 – Makes her podcast debut on “New Heights,” hosted by her boyfriend football player Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. On the podcast she announces her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will be released on October 3.

August 26, 2025 – Announces on Instagram that she is engaged to Travis Kelce.

October 3, 2025 – “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” opens in theaters, the same day her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” drops.

December 12, 2025 – The first two episodes of the new docuseries “The End of an Era” are released on Disney+. The series details the behind-the-scenes of Swift’s record-breaking tour. The concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show” is released the same day.

January 21, 2026 – The Songwriters Hall of Fame announces Swift as one of the 2026 inductees. At 36 years old, she is the youngest woman to be inducted. The 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 11.

