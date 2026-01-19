5 things to know for Jan. 19: Greenland, Minneapolis protests, Spain train derailment, Gaza reconstruction, Moon mission

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The nation will pause today to honor and remember the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s a federal holiday, which means most post offices, banks and government agencies will be closed.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Greenland tensions

The US and Europe are at odds over President Donald Trump’s demand to take over Greenland. Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on “any and all goods” from several key European allies that oppose the move. Trump’s threat sparked a flurry of activity across the continent: Protests erupted across multiple countries, and European Union ambassadors held an emergency meeting on Sunday to coordinate a response to the tariffs, set to take effect on February 1. Trump said the 10% tariff would rise to 25% on June 1 unless an agreement is reached to purchase Greenland, which he claims the US needs for national security reasons.

2️⃣ Minneapolis protests

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota as anti-ICE protesters and law enforcement clash in Minneapolis. The demonstrations persisted through the weekend in response to thousands of federal officers who have been conducting immigration raids throughout the city. Military officials tell CNN they have options ready should President Trump decide to send troops into the city. News of the soldiers on standby sparked backlash from local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said the plan is “designed to intimidate” residents and is “completely unconstitutional.”

3️⃣ Spain train derailment

At least 39 people were killed and dozens more injured in a high-speed train collision in Spain on Sunday. Officials said a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid with 371 people onboard derailed near Adamuz, with its rear three carriages crashing into two carriages of another high-speed train traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused both trains to overturn, sending several carriages plunging down an embankment. The disaster sparked nationwide grief, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez calling it a “night of deep pain” for the country. Investigators are examining the cause of the crash — one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents in more than a decade.

4️⃣ Gaza reconstruction

Members of President Trump’s “Board of Peace” for rebuilding Gaza will receive permanent membership if they pay $1 billion, according to a US official. All funds raised will go toward rebuilding Gaza, the official said, which was ravaged by two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Trump said he will serve as chair, calling it “the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board and is reviewing the invitation, his spokesman said today. Other members include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

5️⃣ Moon mission

NASA’s 10-day Artemis II mission will lift off as soon as February 6, taking astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen to the vicinity of the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. The spacecraft carrying the four people will not land on the lunar surface because it lacks the capability to do so, a NASA spokesperson explained. However, the crew will aim to reach beyond the far side of the moon, potentially setting a new record for the farthest distance humans have ever traveled from Earth, currently held by Apollo 13. It will also make history as the first trip beyond low-Earth orbit for a person of color, a woman and a Canadian astronaut.

Breakfast browse

NFL’s final four is set

Sunday’s playoff games delivered excitement and upsets, and now the NFL’s final four is locked in. See which teams will battle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Here’s how AI data centers affect the electrical grid

Tech giants are in a heated race to build data centers and dominate the AI landscape. But America might not be ready for the energy demand.

Friends drag boy to safety after Aussie shark attack

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shark attack in Sydney Harbour. Australian authorities praised his friends for their “brave” efforts to help him.

Billionaires are 4,000 times more likely to hold public office

The richest people on the planet are far more likely to be in power politically than everyone else, Oxfam’s annual inequality report found.

China’s birth rate drops to record low

China’s historic drop in births could affect the world’s second-largest economy for decades to come, analysts say.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Skier lands on one foot after losing a ski mid-air

He lost a ski mid-air — but somehow stuck the landing. Watch the unbelievable recovery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.