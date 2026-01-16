Venezuela’s Machado gave Trump her Nobel prize. In return she received a swag bag but no promise of support

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — When Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado walked into the White House on Thursday, she came bearing the gift US President Donald Trump has long coveted: a Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado, a fierce critic of Venezuela’s former strongman Nicolás Maduro, won the award last year for her campaign for greater democracy. Now she was leaving the medal in the White House, hoping the gesture might buy her something far more valuable: US backing in the fight to lead Venezuela’s post-Maduro future.

But, if she thought the gift might nudge the president toward providing a clearer endorsement, it appears she may be left waiting, at least for now.

She was later photographed holding a Trump-branded swag bag as she left the White House – with little clarity on her political future.

Machado is one of two figures vying for the leadership of a post-Maduro Venezuela. Trump has chosen to work with longtime regime insider Delcy Rodriguez, who is now acting president.

A photo released by the White House shows Trump beside Machado, holding a large gold-framed plaque that appeared wall-ready, containing the medal and the dedication: “Presented as a personal symbol of gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan people in recognition of President Trump’s principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela.”

“Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Oslo-based Nobel Peace Center promptly reiterated that the medals cannot be shared or transferred.

“A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot,” the committee said on X.

‘Very emotional moment’

Machado told Fox News that handing over the medal was a “very emotional moment” and justified her gesture by saying simply that Trump “deserved it”.

“It was a huge responsibility, because I did it on behalf of the Venezuelan people,” Machado said in an interview with correspondent Rachel Campos-Duffy, a clip of which aired Friday.

Machado remained unequivocal in her ambition to steer the South American country through a peaceful transition of power.

“I want to serve my country,” she said. “I believe I will be elected when the right time comes, as President of Venezuela. The first woman president of Venezuela.”

Machado had earlier called her meeting with Trump “historic” and “extraordinary” said the US administration understood the need to rebuild Venezuela’s institutions and protect human rights and free speech.

She also insisted Venezuela already has a president-elect: Edmundo González, the opposition candidate the US previously recognized after the country’s disputed 2024 election.

Government-appointed electoral authorities had named Maduro the winner, allowing him to cling to power until his abrupt capture by US special forces. But at the time, opposition leaders, as well as the US and international watchdogs, voiced concern about allegations of foul play.

Despite Washington’s earlier support for Machado and González, Trump did not rally behind the opposition after Maduro’s capture. Instead, he threw his support behind Rodriguez – a move that stunned many anti-Maduro figures.

Even with Machado’s upbeat tone, it remains unclear what, if anything, she secured beyond a photo-op and an official gift bag embossed with Trump’s signature.

The Trump administration has indicated several times that it views Rodriguez as a stable, pragmatic choice that the US can work with.

And on Thursday as their meeting kicked off, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s assessment of Machado had not budged.

“I know the president was looking forward to this meeting, and he was expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Ms. Machado, who is really a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela,” Leavitt said.

But she added Trump stands by his previous assertion that Machado lacks the necessary support to lead Venezuela. “At this moment in time, his opinion on that matter has not changed,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.