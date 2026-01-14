Retail sales rose more than expected in November

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Sales at US retailers rose at a solid pace in November, despite jitters about the economy and a slowing labor market.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in November, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, up sharply from October’s downwardly revised 0.1% decline. That was higher than the 0.4% increase economists projected in a poll by data firm FactSet.

Sales were up across categories at the beginning of last year’s holiday season, rising the most at specialty shops (1.9%), gas stations (1.4%) and home improvement stores (1.3%). A measure that strips out volatile components, known as the control group, rose 0.4% in November, trouncing economists’ expectations of a 0.1% decline.

Spending was down in only two categories in November: At furniture stores, which edged down 0.1% from October; and at department stores, which fell sharply by 2.9%.

The report was delayed a month because of last year’s historic government shutdown. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation. From September to November, consumer prices were up 0.2%, which means retail sales were up 0.3% during that period, after adjusting for inflation.

The latest spending figures underscore the resilience of the US economy throughout 2025 in the face of President Donald Trump’s sweeping economic policies and disruptions such as the government shutdown.

Trump’s policies and a slowing labor market have taken a toll on Americans’ attitudes toward the economy, according to various polls and surveys, but people have continued to spend. That’s crucial because consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of the US economy, with retail sales making up a sizable chunk of spending.

