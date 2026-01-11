Ganadores de los premios Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa por categorías
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
Los premios Globo de Oro en su edición 83 se entregan este domingo en una ceremonia en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California. La ceremonia tuvo como animadora a la comediante Nikki Glaser.
La película con más nominaciones en la edición 83 de los Globo de Oro fue “One Battle After Another”, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio, obtuvo al final tres reconocimienos, entre ellos los de mejor películla de comedia o musical, así como las estatuillas a mejor guion, director y mejor actriz de reparto, para Teyana Taylor.
“Hamnet” ganó el Globo de Oro a mejor película dramática y a mejor actriz para Jessie Buckley.
Brasil fue la gran sorpresa tras ganar, con “The Secret Agent” los premios a mejor película de habla no inglesa y a mejor actor en una película dramática, para Wagner Moura.
En televisión, las grandes ganadoras fueron “The Pitt” como mejor serie dramática, “The Studio” como mejor serie de comedia y “Adolescence” como mejor miniserie.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores en cada categoría.
- “Blue Moon”
- “Bugonia”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “No Other Choice”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle After Another” – GANADORA*
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet” – GANADORA*
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” – GANADOR
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” – GANADOR
- George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
- Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
- Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
- Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” – GANADOR*
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” – GANADORA
- Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” – GANADORA*
- Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value” – GANADOR
- Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” – GANADORA
- Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
- Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
- Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another” – GANADOR
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
- Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”
- “Arco”
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”
- “Elio”
- “KPop Demon Hunters” – GANADORA
- “Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain”
- “Zootopia 2”
- “It Was Just An Accident” (Francia)
- “No Other Choice” (Corea del Sur)
- “Sentimental Value” (Noruega)
- “Sirat” (España)
- “The Secret Agent” (Brasil) – GANADORA
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Hans Zimmer, “F1”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” – GANADOR
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
- “Dream as One” por Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Golden” por Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters” – GANADORA
- “I Lied to You” por Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “The Girl in the Bubble” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “Train Dreams” por Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
- “Sinners” – GANADOR
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Zootopia 2”
- “The Diplomat”
- “Pluribus”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Pitt” – GANADOR
- “The White Lotus”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “The Studio” – GANADOR
- “Adolescence” – GANADORA
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “The Girlfriend”
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” – GANADORA
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wylie, “The Pitt” – GANADOR
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” – GANADORA
- Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” – GANADORA
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio” – GANADOR
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” – GANADOR
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
- Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” – GANADORA
- Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”
- Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
- Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” – GANADOR
- Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”
- Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”
- Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”
- Ricky Gervais, “Mortality” – GANADOR
- Sarah Silverman, “Postmortem”
- “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd”
- “Call Her Daddy”
- “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” – GANADOR
- “The Mel Robbins Podcast”
- “Smartless”
- “Up First”
