Skip to Content
News

Girl’s hoops: Vanguard vs Banning Lewis

By
Published 10:10 PM

The Vanguard girls basketball team knocked off Banning Lewis, 70-41, on Saturday.

The Coursers improve their record to 3-3.

Banning Lewis falls to 2-4.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.