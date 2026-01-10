Girl’s hoops: Vanguard vs Banning Lewis
The Vanguard girls basketball team knocked off Banning Lewis, 70-41, on Saturday.
The Coursers improve their record to 3-3.
Banning Lewis falls to 2-4.
The Vanguard girls basketball team knocked off Banning Lewis, 70-41, on Saturday.
The Coursers improve their record to 3-3.
Banning Lewis falls to 2-4.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.