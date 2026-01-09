ICE agent’s cellphone captures fatal confrontation in Minneapolis



By Holmes Lybrand, Justin Lear, Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Video captured by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross gives a raw, up-close perspective of the pivotal moments surrounding his fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

A DHS official confirmed the video, obtained by CNN, was recorded on the agent’s cellphone camera; the video was originally obtained by the conservative Minnesota media outlet Alpha News.

Vice President JD Vance retweeted it, saying it shows the officer was endangered.

“Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” Vance posted on X.

The video begins with Ross in front of the vehicle driven by Good, who had stopped her burgundy SUV perpendicular to the street, obstructing the flow of traffic. Ross does not say anything as he walks across the front of the car toward the driver’s side of the car.

As he rounds the car, Good can be seen with her window down looking directly at the officer.

In the video, Good then talks to Ross.

“That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” she says. Ross does not respond. In the car window a reflection can be seen of Ross, holding his phone up, as he continues to walk. You can also hear the victim’s wife, Becca Good, say “show your face” to Ross.

The video shows Ross walking around to the back of the car. Becca Good, the passenger in the car, who had gotten out of the vehicle prior to the confrontation, tells Ross that, “We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. This will be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

She holds a cellphone up to Ross’s face as she addresses Ross.

“You wanna come at us? You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy,” she says to Ross. She then tries to get back in the car, but the door is locked.

You then hear another officer tell Good, the driver, to “get out of the fucking car.”

Good is then seen reversing the car and glancing forward as she turns the steering wheel to the right, away from where the officer is standing. The car moves forward, and Ross cries out “whoa” and then three gunshots are heard in rapid succession.

The video does not show if the SUV made contact with Ross, as the camera angle jerks up to the sky. An earlier video shot by a bystander shows that the SUV may have made contact with Ross as it lurches forward, and he moves to the side.

The shooting itself is not visible, but three gunshots are heard as the phone in his hand jostles further and then is facing the house behind Ross.

The camera then captures the SUV as it barrels forward. Someone can be heard uttering “fucking bitch.”

The impact of the SUV crashing into a parked car can be heard as well as the camera pans down to the street.

