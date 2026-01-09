Cold mornings continue

After heavy snow showers all across Southern Colorado, we are finally calming down into a sunny weekend. However, that is not coming without near-zero temperatures for regions across El Paso and Teller Counties.

Road conditions will continue to be wet and sloshy in the sun and icy in the evening. Saturday evening through Sunday should prove much safer road conditions for anyone traveling over the weekend.

Skies clear out and temps continue to get warmer as we head into the work week and we are back to high temperatures in the 50s.

Yesterday, Jan 9th, set a new snowfall record for Colorado Springs. The Springs reached 9.4 inches in some areas, which broke the previous record of 5 inches in 1962.

No more precipitation is expected for the 7-day forecast.

