Landfill collapse kills 1 and leaves at least 27 missing, Philippine police say

Story by the Associated Press

Manila, Philippines (AP) — An avalanche of garbage buried workers at a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person, injuring seven and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said Friday.

Rescuers retrieved eight people alive and were searching for the missing still trapped after a huge mound of garbage and debris collapsed on them in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said. Those affected included workers at the landfill but it was unclear if non-workers were among the victims.

One of those rescued, a female landfill worker, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press, adding the rest survived with injuries.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing for the 27 missing, Maranan said, citing an initial police report.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said Friday that at least 12 people have been rescued and 38 others remained missing. The reason for the different numbers of missing and rescued given by police and Archival was not immediately clear.

“All response teams remain fully engaged in search and retrieval efforts to locate the remaining missing persons with strict adherence to safety protocols,” Archival said in a statement posted on Facebook.

At the landfill site dozens of rescuers scrambled overnight in search of people trapped.

“The city government assures the public and the families of those affected that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety, transparency, accountability and compassionate assistance as operations continue,” Archival said.

Authorities and officials at the waste management facility, which has 110 employees, were to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, Archival said.

One of the low-slung buildings hit by the wall of garbage that cascaded down in the landfill was a warehouse where workers separated recyclable waste and rubbish, Maranan said, adding that it remains unclear if nearby houses were also affected.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.