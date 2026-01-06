Warm weather Wednesday, snow returns to Colorado Thursday

TONIGHT: Expecting a mostly quiet night with some stray strong wind gusts through sunrise. Temps will fall back into the 20s and 30s for most.

WEDNESDAY: More warmth, more gusty winds. Temps top out in the upper 50s and low 60s for most across the board. Fire danger will remain elevated.

THURSDAY: Big changes are on the way for Thursday. We likely start the day out OK across the region. We'll see temps warm into the upper 30s and low 40s through lunchtime... however a strong cold front will move south through the early afternoon, bringing thicker cloud cover with increasing snow chances through the Thursday evening commute. Please be mindful of rapidly changing weather conditions as snow could pick up in intensity fast. Slick road conditions with low visibility could create travel headaches for the Thursday evening commute as temps fall into the 20s. The heaviest snow looks to fall between 4pm and 11pm Thursday in the Pikes Peak Region. Snow may linger longer across the southern I-25 corridor into early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: While most folks will be seeing dry skies by Friday morning, any leftover snow/melt from Thursday evening could create slick roads for the Friday AM commute. Have a plan to build in extra time getting out the door. Temps stay chilly with 20s and 30s for highs throughout the day.