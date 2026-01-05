Puppies rescued after fire at mobile home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Several puppies were rescued from a mobile home in Adams County after a fire that broke out Saturday night, Adams County fire crews report.

According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to reports of a fire in an RV next to a home on Ruth Way just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 – the second RV fire reported in the county just that night alone.

Firefighters who arrived on scene saw smoke coming from the motor home and learned that there were dogs inside. The crew quickly extinguished the flames and rescued three of the dogs, while two more puppies were located by fire investigators shortly afterwards.

Adams County Fire said the last puppy had crawled into the dashboard of the RV and was found tangled in the wiring.

" Ultimately, little 'Lenny' was located, and was happy to be in the arms of his rescuer!" the crew said.

Courtesy: Adams County Fire

Adams County Fire says that the RV was moderately damaged in the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.