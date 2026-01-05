California woman searches for family with ties to Colorado to return treasured personal mementos

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- When Juanita Parra's daughter bought her duplex in Porterville, California, it came with something that wasn't described in the real estate listing.

Inside the home was an unassuming box filled with documents from the last century. The box featured several deeply personal momentos: a baby book, marriage documents, service awards, family photos, and other cherished memories.

Parra believes the family may be from the Pueblo area. The box included a diploma from Southern Colorado State College for James Robert Lockard, Jr. It also included an award from the Pueblo Jaycees.

Documents also reference another name, Ralph A. Walls. Parra said documents from Pearl Harbor were also in the box.

"My son and I started going through it, and I'm like, 'No, we can't throw this out,'" said Parra.

While it's unclear if Lockard's family is still in Southern Colorado, Parra says that she just wants to get the word out in hopes that someone might have information. Given the sentimental value of the items, if their rightful familial owners are located, she said she will ship the items.

If these items belong to you or a deceased member of your family, you can reach out to us at news@krdo.com, and we will connect you with Parra.

