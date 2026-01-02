After spell of unseasonably warm weather, Ice Castles announces Cripple Creek opening day

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ice Castles are just about ready to open in Cripple Creek, according to a company spokesperson.

After a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures, the Cripple Creek Ice Castles are slated to open Saturday, Jan. 10, at noon.

"Ice Castles was nearly complete in mid December when a historic warm-up temporarily halted ice growing. Cold temperatures returned just after Christmas allowing Ice artisans to begin working around the clock to prepare the attraction for opening day," read a release from Ice Castles.

The Cripple Creek locatiuon also features a Frozen Tap Ice Bar with chilled beverages.

This season marks 15 years for the Ice Castles, the company says.

