Trump postpones tariff hikes on furniture, kitchen cabinets for a year

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has delayed new tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for a year, pushing their implementation to 2027, according to a White House statement.

Trump signed a proclamation hours before the end of 2025, postponing the tariff hikes on these items, which were originally due to take effect on Thursday.

In September, Trump ordered 25% new tariffs on kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture. Those took effect in October, with rates slated to rise to 50% and 30%, respectively, by 2026.

The Wednesday order delays the significant increase, leaving tariffs on these goods at 25% for the time being.

“The United States continues to engage in productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products,” the statement said.

The Trump administration has come under mounting criticism for failing to stabilize prices, partly due to tariffs imposed on a variety of goods since the president took office in early 2025. Even before the 25% tariffs on furniture, prices had surged because of levies on most goods from China and Vietnam, the top two sources of imported furniture.

Despite growing concerns about affordability among American households, Trump has blamed the Biden administration for inflation, while arguing in recent speeches that tariffs could ultimately lower costs for Americans.

The Wednesday statement did not directly address the reason for the delay in the tariff hike.

In September, Trump justified his tariffs on these wood products as well as on timber and lumber on national security grounds, and the need to protect domestic wood industry.

He announced the tariffs following the conclusion of an investigation he ordered the Commerce Department to conduct on imported lumber under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

In the months leading to the September decision, he repeatedly criticized Canada for its large lumber exports to the United States, arguing that they posed potential national security threats given that most of the imported lumber comes from the US’ northern neighbor.

