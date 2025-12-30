What’s the NFL playoff picture after Week 17? Who’s in and who’s out?

By Patrick Sung, Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been a long 2025 NFL season so far with twists, turns, shocking injuries, surprising contenders and disappointing years from preseason favorites.

As we come off another intriguing week of action across the league and approach the end of the season, the playoff picture is becoming more and more clear.

With just one week of the NFL regular season left, who’s in, who’s out and who still has a shot at making a postseason run for a spot in Super Bowl LX and a chance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s in?

(All teams listed by current seeding in each conference)

AFC

1. Denver Broncos (13-3, 1st AFC West): The Broncos already qualified for the postseason but still beat the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs 20-13 on Friday. A win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High in Week 18 will earn Denver top seed status in the AFC.

2. New England Patriots (13-3, 1st AFC East): New England will be lurking should Denver fail to wrap up the AFC title and the Pats will play the Miami Dolphins to close out the season.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4, 1st AFC South): The Jags are also still in the running for the first-round bye after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. They now host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

5. ﻿Houston Texans (11-5, 2nd AFC South): Houston’s sensational defense has fired the franchise into the postseason for a third straight year. It confirmed its place in the playoffs with a 20-16 win against Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5, 2nd AFC West): The Chargers will be happy to have already locked up a postseason spot as they face a motivated Denver squad in the final week of the regular season.

7. Buffalo Bills (11-5, 2nd AFC East): After losing in dramatic circumstances against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills close out the year with a home game against the Jets having already secured their birth in the playoffs.

NFC

1. Seattle Seahawks (13-3, 1st NFC West): After missing the playoffs in the last two campaigns, the Seahawks are back in the postseason and tightened its grip on the No. 1 seed after beating the Panthers 27-10 in Week 17. Seattle now faces the San Francisco 49ers in its last regular season game.

2. Chicago Bears (11-5, 1st NFC North): Da Bears haven’t made the postseason since 2020, so some celebration in the Windy City is merited, but Chicago has only made the playoffs twice since 2010 – and lost in the wild card round both times. After spending so many years in the proverbial wilderness, the team won’t be content with just making it. It takes on the Lions in Week 18.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5, 1st NFC East): The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the postseason to defend their title, but with hopes of first-round bye now over, it may look to rest players ahead of a game against the Commanders in Week 18.

5. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, 2nd NFC West): After missing the postseason last year, the Niners are back and looking dangerous. Starting QB Brock Purdy is back fit and on form and they host the Seahawks in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed at stake.

6. Los Angeles Rams (11-5, 3rd NFC West): The Rams round out an incredible NFC West, which has three teams in the playoffs. Los Angeles, though, suffered a surprise defeat against the Falcons in Week 17 and closes out the regular season with a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

7. Green Bay Packers (9-6-1, 2nd NFC North): The Pack lost to Baltimore in Week 17 but still secured the NFC seventh seed heading into the playoffs. Off the back of three straight defeats, Green Bay heads to Minnesota in Week 18 to take on the eliminated Vikings.

Who’s still got a chance?

AFC

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7, 1st AFC North): The Steelers only had to beat the Cleveland Browns on the road this Sunday to secure their place in the playoffs, but blew the opportunity after losing 13-6. Pittsburgh now faces a winner-takes-all clash against its bitter rivals in the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Pittsburgh currently has a 40% chance of making the playoffs, according to the NFL.

9. Baltimore Ravens (8-8, 2nd AFC North): The Ravens had Super Bowl aspirations before the year kicked off with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and star running back Derrick Henry, but it all seemed to fall apart with Jackson missing significant time due to injury. But results went their way on Week 17 and they beat the Packers 41-24. It all means that the NFL says the Ravens now have a 60% chance of reaching the postseason still.

NFC

4. Carolina Panthers (8-8, 1st NFC South): Carolina is still sitting first in its division despite losing to the Seahawks in Week 17. The Panthers also still have a chance of reaching the postseason as they face a win-or-go-home game against the Bucs in Week 18. The NFL says Carolina has a 72% chance of making it to the playoffs.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9, 2nd NFC South): The Buccaneers lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 and now everything hangs on the final game of the regular season against the Panthers. We’ll see what happens but the NFL gives Tampa Bay just a 28% chance of progressing.

Who’s out?

AFC

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-8, 3rd AFC South)

10. Miami Dolphins (7-9, 3rd AFC East)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10, 3rd AFC North)

12. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10, 3rd AFC West)

13. Cleveland Browns (4-12, 4th AFC North)

14. Tennessee Titans (3-13, 4th AFC South)

15. ﻿New York Jets (3-13, 4th AFC East)

16. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14, 4th AFC West)

NFC

8. Minnesota Vikings (8-8, 3rd NFC North)

9. Detroit Lions (8-8, 4th NFC North)

10. Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1, 2nd NFC East)

12. Atlanta Falcons (7-9, 3rd NFC South)

13. New Orleans Saints (6-10, 4th NFC South)

14. Washington Commanders (4-12, 3rd NFC East)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-13, 4th NFC West)

16. New York Giants (3-13, 4th NFC East)

