Warming up Tuesday, dry conditions continue

today at 4:04 AM
TODAY: On Tuesday, dry conditions will continue in southern Colorado. We will have mostly sunny skies with intermittent light wind throughout the day. We will warm up with highs in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: We will cool down to the high teens tonight for Pueblo, La Junta and Lamar. Others along the I-25 corridor will see lows in the mid to high 20s. Gunnison and Alamosa have a low of four degrees.

EXTENDED: Cloud cover is expected to roll in late Wednesday night, which could impact views of fireworks for NYE celebrations. The Continental Divide will see isolated snow showers early Thursday into Friday morning. Southern Colorado could see brief rain showers Thursday. For the most part we will stay dry and continue to warm back up to unseasonably warm temperatures.

