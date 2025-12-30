China stages war games around Taiwan after hitting out at major US arms deal

By Simone McCarthy, Wayne Chang, Yong Xiong, Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — China’s military mobilized army, navy, air and rocket units around Taiwan for two days of military drills aimed at sending a “serious warning” against any push for Taiwanese independence and “external” forces interfering with the island.

The exercises – dubbed “Justice Mission-2025” – would test combat readiness and “blockade and control of key ports and critical areas,” China’s Eastern Theater Command said Monday.

The drills have included live-fire activities as well as rocket launches according to both Chinese and Taiwanese authorities.

Rockets fired on Tuesday landed in waters near Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Coast Guard. The drills have also sparked flight delays and cancellations inside Taiwan over the last two days.

Taiwan’s government condemned the drills, accusing China of “military intimidation,” while its defense ministry said it was “fully on guard” and would “take concrete action to defend the values of democracy and freedom.”

Beijing has in recent years ramped up its military intimidation of the island – long seen as a potential flashpoint in a fractious region – including by simulating blockades. Analysts say that based on the military announcements, the latest drills may be more explicitly aimed at practicing how to deny foreign military access to the area.

In the 24 hours since Monday, China deployed 130 warplanes and 22 ships around Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said Tuesday.

It’s the second highest number of fighter jets that China has flown in the skies around Taiwan, following a record set in October 2024, when 153 fighter jets and other warplanes flew around the island over 25 hours during a previous military drill.

In an update Tuesday evening, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China had fired a total of 27 rockets in two waves, which landed in waters north and southwest of Taiwan.

Some of the rockets landed at positions that are “closer than before” when compared to previous military drills, according to Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-sheng, the ministry’s deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence.

Of Monday’s sorties, 90 crossed the median line – an informal demarcation point in the Taiwan Strait that Beijing does not recognize, but until recent years had largely respected – and entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Taiwan’s military said it was monitoring the situation and employed its fighter jets, naval vessels and coastal missiles systems in response to the detected activities.

The military flex appears to follow a playbook Beijing has used in the past: launching major drills at sensitive moments to express its displeasure.

Washington and Taipei earlier this month announced what could become one of the United States’ biggest-ever military sales to the island, and Taiwan’s president is pushing for the approval of a historic special defense budget – developments that have irked Beijing.

Asked about the military exercise on Monday, US President Donald Trump again touted his “great relationship” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, saying “nothing worries me.”

“﻿I certainly have seen it, but he hasn’t told me anything about it. I don’t believe he’s going to be doing it,” he said in an apparent reference to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China and Japan have been locked in a weeks-long diplomatic spat over comments the Japanese prime minister made about Taiwan.

More than 6,000 travelers have been affected by the drills as of Tuesday noon, according to Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration, with 76 domestic flights canceled and 14 domestic flights delayed.

‘Collusive actions’

China’s ruling Communist Party claims the self-governing democracy of Taiwan as its own territory, despite never having controlled it, and has vowed to take control of the island, by force if necessary.

“This exercise serves as a serious warning to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external interfering forces,” Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command said Monday, using what appeared to be a veiled reference to the US and its allies. “(It) is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain national unity.”

Later Monday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang urged “relevant countries to abandon the illusion of ‘using Taiwan to contain China,’” and refrain from “challenging China’s resolve and will to defend its core interests.”

Other voices cited in Chinese state media were more explicit. In an interview published on a social media account linked to state broadcaster CCTV, military analyst Fu Nan pointed to the US and Taiwan arms deal when asked why the drills were taking place at this time, calling it an “escalation” of “collusive actions.”

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te expressed his “strongest condemnation” at China’s drills, and reiterated that Taiwan will neither escalate tensions or provoke disputes, though it “will not back down in the face of threats.”

“China has disregarded the international community’s expectations for peace and is bent on undermining regional stability through military intimidation. This is a blatant provocation to regional security and the international order,” he said in a Facebook statement Tuesday.

US arms deal

The landmark $11.1 billion arms deal between US and Taiwan includes HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank and anti-armor missiles, loitering drones, howitzers and military software.

Washington recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China, but maintains close unofficial ties with Taipei, which have strengthened in recent years. It is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and supplies it with defensive weaponry.

Beijing slammed the recent arms deal announced between the two, with its Foreign Ministry earlier this month saying the move “infringes on China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.”

When asked whether the drills were in response to the US-Taiwan arms deal, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday referenced Taiwan’s governing party and said the exercises were “a severe punishment for the separatist forces seeking independence through force.”

Taiwan is seen by Beijing as the principal “red line” in US-China relations, with Chinese officials long condemning the unofficial relationship between Taipei and Washington.

Taiwan has been ramping up military purchases in recent years as it comes under increasing pressure from Beijing, with Chinese aircraft and ships present almost daily around Taiwan as well as regular large-scale exercises in and over the surrounding waters.

Parts of latest deal, however, are expected to be paid for as part of an historic $40 billion special defense budget Taiwan’s President proposed in late November. It has struggled to gain approval in Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature, which is locked in an acrimonious gridlock.

Regional frictions around Taiwan have also been heightened in recent weeks as Beijing has unleashed a diplomatic and economic pressure campaign on US ally Japan after its Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested her country could respond militarily if China were to move to take control of Taiwan by force.

The announcement of the latest military drills has been accompanied by the usual release of nationalistic propaganda geared toward China’s domestic audience, including a poster showing fiery arrows reigning down on the island captioned “Arrow of Justice, Control and Denial.”

Another AI-generated video titled “Joint Operations to Thwart ‘Taiwan Independence’ Attempts” showed images of menacing robot dogs and armed humanoid robots as well as planes and ships apparently bearing down on Taiwan.

‘Deny intervention’

China’s drills around Taiwan have grown in complexity and scope in recent years, with analysts pointing to the increased emphasis on simulating blockades and suggesting that Beijing may be looking to blur the line between drills and activities preparing for an attack.

The latest drills appear set to follow a similar encirclement strategy. The total designated drill area, however, is larger than recent major exercises, a map by Taipei-based think tank Secure Taiwan Associate Corporation shows.

A notice released by China’s Maritime Safety Administration under its Transport Ministry listed seven zones for military exercise, including live-fire drills, taking place Tuesday. Five of those zones are the same as those announced by the People’s Liberation Army.

While those zones may cover both military and law enforcement exercises, taken together they appear to amount to a “de facto” blockade inside the Taiwan Strait, according to K. Tristan Tang, an associate fellow at the Secure Taiwan Associate Corporation, a Taipei-based think tank.

That would cover “almost every sea route” between Taiwan and its strategically important, outlying islands Kinmen and Matsu close to the mainland, Tang told CNN.

“The PLA aims to deny intervention by foreign military forces in conflicts around Taiwan and keep them out,” Chieh Chung, an associate research fellow at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), told CNN. “Beijing is very explicit about that objective in this drill.”

It was not immediately clear how long the saber-rattling would last. China’s Eastern Command said naval and air forces would run combat readiness patrols from December 29, and the command released a notice announcing the closure of maritime and airspace zones around Taiwan for live-fire drills during daytime hours on December 30.

