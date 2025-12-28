China announces major military drills around Taiwan in ‘serious warning’ against any push for independence

By Laura Sharman, Yong Xiong, Wayne Chang, CNN

(CNN) — China’s military announced Monday it was mobilizing army, navy, air and rocket units around Taiwan in major military drills to test what it said was combat readiness and to send a “serious warning” against any push for Taiwanese independence.

Taiwan’s government condemned the drills, accusing China of “military intimidation.”

China has significantly stepped up Taiwan encirclement drills since 2022, following then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei which marked a significant show of support for Taiwan and infuriated Beijing’s leadership.

China’s Eastern Theatre Command is conducting the latest drills, called the “Just Mission 2025,” in five blocks of ocean around the island, including in the Taiwan Strait, to Taiwan’s north, southwest, southeast and east.

The areas will be under sea and air space restrictions for 10 hours from 8:30 a.m. local time.

Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, said the drills will focus on “training in sea-and-air combat readiness patrols, seizing comprehensive control” and “blockade and control of key ports and critical areas.”

The latest drill follows a landmark $11.1 billion arms deal between US and Taiwan, which included HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank and anti-armor missiles, loitering drones, howitzers and military software.

It also comes after Beijing expressed anger at a remarks by Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who said her country could respond militarily if China were to move to take control of Taiwan by force.

“This exercise serves as a serious warning to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external interfering forces, and is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain national unity,” Shi said.

China’s Communist Party claims self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory, despite never having controlled it.

In a statement, Taiwan’s presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said the drills “blatantly undermines the security and stability status quo of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region” and “openly challenges international laws and order.”

“We strongly condemn the Chinese authorities’ disregard for international norms and their use of military intimidation to threaten neighboring countries,” Kuo said.

