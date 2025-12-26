Final push of rain threatens to cause more flooding and debris flows in California

By Andrew Freedman, Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — A final round of heavy rain is drenching California Friday and threatening to bring more flooding and debris flows after a days-long deadly siege of storms.

The storms have killed at least two people in Southern California and forced evacuations and countless water rescues, with some orders still in place until Friday afternoon across parts of the region.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Friday on top of the month’s worth that has already fallen. That’s less than in recent days, but the already saturated ground can’t take much more, and a Level 2 of 4 risk for flooding rain has been issued for more than 18 million people in Southern California by the Weather Prediction Center.

The rain and heavy snow in the mountains should wrap up by Saturday, but there’s still one more active day ahead.

Here’s the latest:

Homes encased in mud : Flooding, mud and debris flowed into Wrightwood Wednesday, a community in the San Gabriel Mountains about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles, encasing homes and cars in feet of mud. Some residents had to be rescued from inundated cars and by helicopter from the roofs of homes, officials told CNN. A child suffered minor injuries, but no other injuries or fatalities have been reported. Evacuation warnings remain in place, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

At least four people have died in California since the storms began last weekend. Nineteen-year Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office veteran James Caravallo died while driving to work Wednesday after losing control on a wet roadway and crashing into a power pole, the state highway patrol said. A 61-year-old San Diego man also died Wednesday when high winds from the storm toppled a tree onto him. The victim’s daughter-in-law, who spoke with CNN affiliate KFMB but asked not to be named, described him as an “elderly, loving man” who “was always helping his family.” Two other deaths were reported in Northern California. Evacuation orders extended in LA: Los Angeles County extended evacuation orders for a few hundred specific homes deemed most at risk in burn scar areas until 1 p.m. Friday with more rain moving across the area. Many chose not to leave ahead of the storms, according to the Los Angeles Police Chief.

Los Angeles County extended evacuation orders for a few hundred specific homes deemed most at risk in burn scar areas until 1 p.m. Friday with more rain moving across the area. Many chose not to leave ahead of the storms, according to the Los Angeles Police Chief. Flooding closes Santa Barbara Airport: The three-runway airport closed Thursday afternoon due to flooding on the airfield, grounding all commercial flights indefinitely. It remained closed Friday morning.

The three-runway airport closed Thursday afternoon due to flooding on the airfield, grounding all commercial flights indefinitely. It remained closed Friday morning. Feet of mountain snow: Feet of additional snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada Friday and feet of it have already fallen after a slow start to the vital snowpack in the state. Major travel impacts are expected for anyone attempting to navigate the mountain range, according to the Winter Storm Severity Index.

In Wrightwood, neighbors pull together after Christmas flooding

Residents in Wrightwood spent Christmas navigating flood‑damaged homes after mud and debris surged through the mountain community, partially burying cars and homes — some nearly to the roof.

“I can literally walk onto my roof, the second-floor roof, from my backyard,” Misty Cheng told CNN affiliate KABC. She was out of town when the storm hit but came back on Christmas after a neighbor sent her video showing her property rapidly flooding “like a rushing river.”

Michelle Meyers told the Associated Press she was awakened during the flooding by a call from her father, who told her he’d just been rescued by firefighters.

“I said, from what? And he said, ‘two feet of water in my apartment.’”

Flooding from an overflowing wash behind her house left mud piled “all the way to the top” of her property, Meyers said.

Areas where Kaitlyn Johnson lives are also buried in feet of mud. She told KABC what started as “a little bit of flooding on the street” became “very alarming, very fast.” The floodwaters “tripled in size,” eventually breaking through a fence and inundating her home.

A neighbor of Johnson’s suffered a similar experience, describing how floodwaters overtook an adjacent property then “waterfalled into our backyard.”

“Our shed is full of mud, halfway up, and up to our door handle has mud,” the neighbor told KABC.

Emergency officials who worked through the night helping residents acknowledged the unfortunate timing and impact on the Christmas holiday.

“San Bernardino County Fire is devastated that many families are unable to be home together this Christmas due to the ongoing impacts of this incident,” the county fire department said in a statement on Christmas Eve night.

Cheng called the flooding “literally the nightmare before Christmas” and said she was devastated when she got to her home on Christmas Day.

“I just broke out in tears … to have five feet of pure dirt and rock inside my house, in my garage, in my backyard, halfway up my windows,” she told KABC.

During the flooding, a gas station and a coffee shop running on generators served as hubs for some in the town of about 5,000, the AP reported.

Meyers marveled at the support community members showed one another, describing how her call for help to a friend with a Jeep quickly snowballed to about eight people offering to step up.

“And that, to me, is the beauty of this town,” Meyers told the AP. “This community, whether it’s floods or fires or now this, they really pull together and they’re out helping each other.”

