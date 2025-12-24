Skip to Content
Police: Suspect flees in SUV partially covered in red and white wrapping paper

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports a suspect attempted to rob a bank, then drove away in a car partially covered with wrapping paper on Christmas Eve.

According to CSPD, it is believed the suspect was wearing "a painters’ coverall suit along with mask and gloves" when they approached a bank near 3100 Jetwing Dr.

Police say an employee locked the doors before the suspect came inside. The suspect is then said to have driven away in a black SUV with red-and-white wrapping paper covering portions of the car, according to CSPD.

