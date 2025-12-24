Getting your kid an e-bike for Christmas? Think again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It can't fit under the tree, but that won't stop an e-bike, e-moto, e-dirtbike, or any other variation from potentially being a popular gift this Christmas.

While it can be a thoughtful gift, some trauma surgeons, families, and local first responders say it can also be potentially deadly.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO13, "CSPD urges parents and guardians to carefully consider whether a child is physically, cognitively, and emotionally prepared to safely operate an e-bike."

"These machines may look like toys, but they are powerful and can be extremely dangerous in inexperienced hands. We’ve already seen two tragic e-bike deaths in Douglas County involving adults, along with several incidents and injuries investigated by our School Resource Officers, " said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.