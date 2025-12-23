Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.7 billion for Christmas Eve drawing

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — There were no jackpot winners in Monday’s Powerball drawing, pushing the grand prize up to an estimated $1.7 billion for the game’s next drawing – on Christmas Eve.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

While no one hit the jackpot, nine tickets won $1 million prizes by matching all five white balls, according to a Powerball news release. Those tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The next drawing on Wednesday will be the 47th in the current jackpot run, which Powerball says is a record for the game. The $1.7 billion jackpot itself is Powerball’s fourth largest ever. The biggest US lottery jackpot was a Powerball prize of $2.04 billion in 2022.

The jackpot has only been won on Christmas Eve once in the game’s history, Powerball said.

The last time a jackpot was won this year was on September 6, when winning tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion grand prize.

If a player hits the jackpot on Wednesday they can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.7 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million before tax.

The annuity option allows the winner to receive one payment immediately, then 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

To win a Powerball jackpot, a ticket holder must match all six drawn balls — five white and one red.

The odds of winning the Powerball’s jackpot are 1 out of 292.2 million, though the odds are better for smaller cash prizes, some as low as $4.

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

