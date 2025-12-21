Is it really better to give than receive? It depends, expert says



(CNN) — The holidays are here, which means you’re probably thinking about gifts — what to buy, whom to give to and how much to spend. Gift-giving is often framed as a source of stress and obligation, but a growing body of research suggests there may also be something beneficial about giving itself.

I have wondered if science supports the idea that it’s better to give than receive, and if so, are there measurable health effects? Does it matter how you give, such as money versus time and big gestures versus small ones? And can giving ever backfire?

I turned to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, counting on her for some good advice. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University who previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner. She is done with her holiday shopping for her family and friends.

CNN: Does science really back up the idea that it’s better to give than receive?

Dr. Leana Wen: Science does support that idea, with some key caveats. Research from psychology, neuroscience and public health shows that prosocial behaviors such as giving time, money or support to others are associated with benefits to well-being.

That doesn’t mean that giving is always beneficial or that people should give at the expense of their own needs. But taken together, the evidence suggests that generosity can be good for both emotional and physical health.

CNN: What kinds of health benefits have researchers found?

Wen: A wealth of research links giving and helping behaviors to better mental well-being, including lower rates of depression and anxiety and higher life satisfaction. Surprisingly, the effects also go beyond mental health: Researchers have found associations between prosocial behavior and lower stress hormones, reduced inflammation, better cardiovascular outcomes and longer lifespan.

Notably, a large 2023 JAMA Network Open review looked at 30 studies involving prosocial interventions, which include acts of kindness, charitable giving, community volunteering and helping behaviors. Researchers found improvements in mental well-being, lower depression scores, physical activity and even blood test results

CNN: How does giving affect the brain and body?

Wen: Giving activates reward pathways in the brain in areas linked to pleasure, motivation and social bonding. These actions trigger the release of chemicals such as dopamine and endorphins, which are associated with positive feelings.

Another key hormone is oxytocin, which plays a role in stress regulation. Oxytocin can lower blood pressure, reduce stress responses and promote feelings of social connection. Over time, repeated activation of these pathways may help explain why generosity is linked to better health, especially in conditions influenced by chronic stress, such as depression and heart disease.

CNN: Is this just correlation, or is there evidence that giving actually causes these benefits?

Wen: That’s an important distinction. Some early research was observational, which means it’s possible that perhaps healthier or happier people were simply more likely to give. But more recent studies include experimental designs that strengthen the case for causation.

For instance, randomized trials have asked participants to perform acts of kindness or generosity and compared them with control activities. These studies have shown short-term reductions in stress hormones like cortisol, along with improvements in mood and emotional well-being. While it is harder to prove long-term causation, the consistency across experimental, biological and population-level data makes a strong case that giving itself plays a role.

CNN: Does it matter how people give, whether it’s money, time, small gifts or expensive ones?

Wen: Yes, the type and context of giving matter a great deal. Research suggests that voluntary, meaningful giving is more beneficial than giving that feels obligatory or stressful. Giving time and effort, such as volunteering or helping someone directly, often produces stronger benefits than giving money alone.

Meaning also matters. Giving that aligns with personal values or strengthens social connection is likely to be more beneficial than something that is impersonal or transactional. All this means that small acts such as writing a thoughtful note, helping a neighbor or spending time with someone who is lonely can have meaningful effects.

CNN: Can giving ever be harmful?

Wen: Absolutely. Giving is not universally beneficial. When giving leads to financial strain, exhaustion, resentment or neglect of one’s own health, the benefits disappear and can even reverse. Caregiver burnout is a clear example. People who give extensively without adequate support often experience worse physical and mental health.

The key is balance. In the ideal circumstances, giving should be voluntary. People should not feel pressure to give beyond their means or capacity, especially during the holidays, when expectations can be high.

CNN: Who benefits most from giving?

Wen: Benefits have been observed across age groups, but some populations appear to gain particular advantages. Older adults who volunteer often show better physical functioning and lower mortality risk. People who feel socially isolated may also have significant benefit because giving strengthens social ties and provides a sense of purpose.

There is also growing evidence that adolescents and young adults benefit from prosocial behavior, with improved mental well-being. Researchers are studying whether structured kindness or volunteering programs can support health across the lifespan.

CNN: How should people think about gift-giving during the holidays?

Wen: The holidays can be a good time to rethink what giving means. Instead of focusing on cost or quantity, people might consider gifts that foster connection or shared experience. Time, attention and thoughtfulness matter more than price.

It’s also important to set boundaries. Giving should not come with guilt or pressure. Choosing to give in ways that feel meaningful and opting out of expectations that cause stress is consistent with what the science suggests about healthy generosity.

CNN: What’s the takeaway this holiday season?

Wen: Giving can be good for health, but only when it is done thoughtfully and within one’s means. Science supports the idea that generosity can reduce stress, strengthen social bonds and improve both mental and physical well-being. The holidays offer an opportunity to practice generosity in ways that are healthy, sustainable, meaningful and connected to what matters most.

