Saturday’s Powerball drawing could bring someone a $1.5 billion holiday windfall

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Someone could become $1.5 billion richer after this evening — if they pick the winning numbers in the latest Powerball jackpot.

Saturday’s jackpot is the fifth largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among US lottery jackpots, according to a Friday news release.

“This jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a news release Thursday.

The Powerball jackpot rose after nobody held the grand prize ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. Those winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66, and red Powerball 17.

While no one won the grand prize jackpot, two lucky winners each won $2 million, according to the Powerball website. Those winning tickets were sold in Arizona and Massachusetts.

Saturday’s potential winner can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.5 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $689.3 million – a prize that comes just in time for the holiday season.

The odds of winning the Powerball’s jackpot are 1 out of 292.2 million, though the odds are better for smaller cash prizes, some as low as $4.

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.