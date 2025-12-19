Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, CNN

(CNN) — More than 8 million Americans are expected to fly on domestic flights over the year-end holidays — which would be a new record, according to AAA projections.

CNN is tracking how daily flight cancellations and delays to, from or within the United States compare to historical averages from FlightAware. The figures in the charts below update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

The-CNN-Wire

