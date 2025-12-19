Skip to Content
German man found guilty of drugging, raping and filming his wife for years

<i>Rolf Vennenbernd/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The district court in the Aachen Justice Center.
By
December 18, 2025 10:02 PM
Published 4:24 AM

By Niamh Kennedy, Saskya Vandoorne, Caroline Baum, CNN

(CNN) — A German man has been found guilty of drugging, raping and filming his unconscious wife for years, in a case that has drawn comparisons to the trial of Dominique Pelicot in France.

The 61-year-old school janitor was found guilty of abusing his wife inside the couple’s home, filming it and then sharing it online without the victim’s knowledge.

He was sentenced Friday to 8 years and 6 months in prison following a trial at a court in Aachen, western Germany. An appeal may be filed against the judgment within one week, the court said.

The verdict comes exactly a year after Frenchman Pelicot – who solicited dozens of strangers from a chatroom for a near 10-year period to rape and abuse his then-wife Gisèle – was found guilty of aggravated rape. Forty-nine other men were all found guilty of rape or sexual assault in that case.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

