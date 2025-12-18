Tracking winter weather advisories across the US

By Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — La Niña is present again this winter, which can have significant impacts on winter weather around the United States.

La Niña, a natural ocean and weather pattern in the tropical Pacific, causes colder and stormier than average conditions across the northern US and warmer, drier and less stormy conditions across the South, according to the National Weather Service.

Use CNN’s winter weather alert tracker below to see advisories, watches and warnings across the country.

Even if some winter weather alerts span huge areas of the country, they may only affect a relatively small number of people. The map below shows how much of a state’s population is under winter weather advisories, watches or warnings.

The-CNN-Wire

