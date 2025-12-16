Trump announces Donald Trump Jr.’s engagement at White House holiday party

By Alejandra Jaramillo, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed to CNN.

President Donald Trump announced the engagement on Monday night at a White House holiday party.

The announcement brought fresh attention to a relationship that fueled tabloid speculation throughout the president’s election campaign.

Trump Jr. has been married before. The president’s firstborn proposed to his first wife, Vanessa, in 2004, and the two were married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, according to news reports at the time. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in 2018.

Trump Jr. was also previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who later served as finance chair of the Trump campaign during the 2020 presidential race.

She remains close to the Trump family. As speculation swirled about Trump Jr.’s relationship with Anderson, then president-elect Donald Trump named Guilfoyle as his pick to serve as US ambassador to Greece, a position she currently holds.

Anderson and Trump Jr. appeared together publicly earlier this year during a Trump family trip to Scotland, where they joined the president for a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new golf course and a trade deal announcement.

In her Instagram biography, Anderson describes herself as “just your typical stay at home mom … only I don’t do household chores … or have a husband … or have kids.”

In a video of the White House announcement posted on social media by Trump ally Laura Loomer, Trump Jr. said, “I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well, I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.’”

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed that he proposed over the weekend.

