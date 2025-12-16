‘Miracle drug’ or medical gamble? GLP-1 weight-loss meds linked to thousands of severe side effects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — They’ve been billed as “miracle drugs,” promising weight loss, improved heart health, and better blood sugar control. But as millions of Americans turn to GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, new data suggests the fast-rising trend may come with risks far more serious — and far more widespread — than once believed.

GLP-1s, short for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, mimic a natural hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, digestion, and appetite. The drugs slow stomach emptying and send signals of fullness to the brain, allowing people to eat less. Originally approved two decades ago to treat type 2 diabetes, they are now among the most popular weight-loss medications in the U.S.

But a KRDO13 Investigates review of federal adverse event reports reveals troubling spikes in severe complications, including blindness, pancreatitis, and, in rare cases, death.

