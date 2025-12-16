‘Heroic’ bystander who wrestled gun from Bondi Beach attacker is son of refugees and father to two

By Laura Sharman, Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — A bystander who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach has been identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, whose refugee parents had just arrived from Syria, according to Australian officials and media.

Ahmed, a 43-year-old father to two girls, risked his life by tackling an alleged shooter and seizing the gun during Sunday’s attack, prompting a wave of donations from members of the public to support him and his family.

He was later shot by one of the two gunmen, a father and son duo whose beachside rampage targeting a Jewish gathering killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens of others.

Dramatic footage of the confrontation, which has been viewed millions of times on social media, showed Ahmed crouching behind a car, then launching himself at the gunman who had just fired his weapon. Sirens wailed and gunshots rang out as the two men grappled for several seconds, before Ahmed wrenched the gun from the attacker’s hands.

Ahmed then pointed the weapon at the attacker, who retreated.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a picture on X of shaking Ahmed’s hand as he lay in a hospital bed, his left arm heavily bandaged.

“Ahmed, you are an Australian hero,” Albanese wrote.

“You put yourself at risk to save others, running towards danger on Bondi Beach and disarming a terrorist. In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that’s exactly what we saw on Sunday night.”

Thousands of people have so far donated more than 1.4 million Australian dollars (around $930,000) to a GoFundMe page set up to support Ahmed “through recovery” and to “honour this absolute hero,” according to the crowdfunding platform.

GoFundMe confirmed to CNN Monday that it was working “directly with the fundraiser organisers to help ensure funds raised safely reach Ahmed and his family.”

On Monday, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also posted a photo of Ahmed recovering from his injuries in hospital. “Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk,” Minns wrote on Facebook.

“It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW. There is no doubt that more lives would have been lost if not for Ahmed’s selfless courage. Thank you, Ahmed”

Ahmed’s parents said he was shot several times in the shoulder, with some of the bullets still lodged inside, according to national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

They had just moved from Syria to Sydney several months ago, though their son had arrived in Australia in 2006, they told ABC.

They added that Ahmed has two daughters, aged 3 and 6, and that he would have done anything to protect anyone.

“When he did what he did, he wasn’t thinking about the background of the people he’s saving, the people dying in the street,” said Ahmed’s father. “He doesn’t discriminate between one nationality and another. Especially here in Australia, there’s no difference between one citizen and another.”

Speaking outside St George Hospital, Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa told 7News he was doing okay but had not yet had surgery.

“Absolutely he’s a hero. Absolutely, because maybe he (will) lose his life to save other people,” Mustafa told 7News.

Ahmed’s remaining family in Syria recognized him on social media after the attack, according to Reuters, which spoke with his uncle Mohammed al-Ahmed.

“We learned through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed,” Mohammed al-Ahmed told Reuters. “Ahmed is a hero, we’re proud of him. Syria in general is proud of him.”

On Tuesday, CNN affiliate 9News reported that well-wishers left flowers and encouraging signs outside Ahmed’s tobacco shop in Sutherland, a suburb of Sydney.

“Thank you for being our hero,” one sign read.

