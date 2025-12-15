‘Heroic’ bystander who wrestled gun from Bondi Beach attacker is son of refugees and father to two

By Laura Sharman, Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — A bystander who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach has been identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, whose refugee parents had just arrived from Syria, according to Australian officials and media.

Ahmed, a 43-year-old father to two girls, risked his life by tackling an alleged shooter and seizing the gun during Sunday’s attack.

He was later shot by one of the two gunmen, a father and son duo whose beachside rampage targeting a Jewish gathering and beach-goers killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens of others.

Dramatic footage of the confrontation, which has been viewed millions of times on social media, showed Ahmed crouching behind a car, then launching himself from the gunman who had just fired his weapon. Sirens wailed and gunshots rang out as the two men grappled for several seconds, before Ahmed wrenched the gun from the attacker’s hands.

Ahmed then pointed the weapon at the attacker, who retreated.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke identified and praised Ahmed as the “bystander” who put his life at risk, during a press briefing led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

“All Australians stand together against that attack — the police who were there standing together against the attackers, first responders standing together against the attackers and even a bystander like Ahmed Al Ahmed standing there, putting their own lives at risk against those attackers,” Burke said.

On Monday, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns posted a photo of Ahmed recovering from his injuries in hospital. “Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk,” Minns wrote on Facebook.

“It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW. There is no doubt that more lives would have been lost if not for Ahmed’s selfless courage. Thank you, Ahmed”

Ahmed’s parents said he was shot several times in the shoulder, with some of the bullets still lodged inside, according to national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

They had just moved from Syria to Sydney several months ago, though their son had arrived in Australia in 2006, they told ABC. It is not clear whether the Ahmad family are Syrian or another nationality.

They added that Ahmed had two daughters, aged three and six, and that he would have done anything to protect anyone.

“When he did what he did, he wasn’t thinking about the background of the people he’s saving, the people dying in the street,” said Ahmed’s father. “He doesn’t discriminate between one nationality and another. Especially here in Australia, there’s no difference between one citizen and another.”

Speaking outside St George Hospital, Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa told 7News he was doing okay but had not yet had surgery.

“Absolutely he’s a hero. Absolutely, because maybe he (will) lose his life to save other people,” Mustafa told 7News.

