Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards.

January 11, 2026 – The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to take place, with Nikki Glaser hosting.

January 5, 2025 – The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented live on CBS.

Facts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presented the awards until it was disbanded in 2023 after years of controversy. The new voting body consists of over 300 journalists from around the world. 47% are female and 60% are racially and ethnically diverse.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations – 33. She has eight wins for acting, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners are announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th Annual Golden Globes a number of actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched at the start of the year by women and men from the entertainment industry, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The HFPA announces a new award named the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be given annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

May 10, 2021 – NBC announces it will not air the show next year after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members.

September 20, 2022 – The HFPA, dick clark productions and NBC announce the Golden Globes will return to television on January 10, 2023.

June 12, 2023 – The Golden Globes announce Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries have acquired the rights to the Golden Globes. The acquisition results in the dissolution of the HFPA. A revised and expanded voting group is formed through the Golden Globes Foundation, a new non-profit membership organization of journalists who have covered movies and television and who were members of the HFPA.

2026 Nominees (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalomet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Diplomat”

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The Pitt”

“The White Lotus”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Studio”

2025 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Emilia Pérez”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Brutalist”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Shōgun”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Hacks”

