What we know about fired Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore’s dismissal and arrest

(CNN) — Wednesday will go down as one of the most shocking days in the history of the University of Michigan football program.

First, the university announced in the afternoon that head football coach Sherrone Moore was being fired after a school investigation revealed an “inappropriate relationship.”

Then, hours later, jail records showed Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail.

Late on Thursday, university interim president Domenico Grasso offered strong words following Moore’s firing.

“When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment,” Grasso said in a statement to students and faculty.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None.”

Here’s what we know about the dismissal of Moore and his subsequent run-in with the law.

Who is Sherrone Moore?

Moore was, until Wednesday, the head football coach at the University of Michigan for the last two seasons.

Moore became the Wolverines’ head coach in 2024, taking over from Jim Harbaugh, after spending six years on the offensive staff. He was the first Black head coach in program history.

In 2023, Moore twice served as the acting head coach while Harbaugh served two separate suspensions – one for recruiting violations, the other for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He would coach the final three games of that season, leading the Wolverines to wins against Penn State, Maryland and dramatically, against No. 2 Ohio State.

Harbaugh returned for the postseason and Moore resumed his offensive coordinating gig, helping Michigan to the national title.

After Harbaugh left to take the Los Angeles Chargers’ job, Moore was named head coach, a history-making moment. In 2024, the Wolverines again upset Ohio State to close the regular season and went on to beat Alabama in a bowl game.

Why was he fired?

The university said in a statement Wednesday that a school investigation revealed “credible evidence” that Moore was “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The sudden announcement stated Moore, who is married and has three daughters, was terminated immediately and with cause.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the statement read.

A Michigan football spokesman declined to comment to CNN Sports on the investigation Thursday, citing personnel matters.

The University of Michigan is using an outside law firm to investigate Moore’s alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member and the university’s response, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source told CNN that Jenner and Block — a law firm with offices in California, Chicago, London, Washington, DC, and New York — is handling the review of the case. The investigation was prompted by an anonymous tip in October, the source said.

When was he arrested?

News first broke of Moore encountering law enforcement on Wednesday evening, just a few hours after his dismissal was announced. ESPN reported that Saline, Michigan, police assisted investigators from Pittsfield Township – another municipality located outside of Ann Arbor, the home of U-M – by detaining Moore.

Police were mum about Moore’s interaction with law enforcement for hours until records from the Washtenaw County Jail revealed Moore was in custody at the facility.

The jail records gave no indication of any charges he was facing, what his bond may be or when his first court hearing would take place.

CNN has attempted to reach Moore for comment.

What is he accused of doing?

In response to a request for information about the incident involving Moore, Pittsfield Township police sent a news release stating that officers had responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road to investigate an alleged assault.

Police confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody and the incident “does not appear to be random in nature.”

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details,” the statement from Pittsfield Township police read. “Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”

The release does not specifically name Moore.

What happens next?

Moore is expected to be arraigned on Friday, according to police. At that hearing, he would face a county magistrate and be informed of any accusations and charges against him, give an opportunity to enter a plea and find out what his bond may be.

It’s also possible that Moore is released without any charges. Liz Mack, an administrative assistant with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement Thursday that the incident involving Moore remains an active investigation.

“We do not expect charging decisions or an arraignment today. Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail,” Mack said in an email.

“As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time, but our office will provide an update once a decision on charges is made.”

The handling of Moore’s dismissal and the latest controversy involving a high-profile Michigan coach — the men’s basketball team and men’s hockey team have also seen controversial firings in recent years — has put the spotlight on athletic director Warde Manuel.

The same source who is familiar with the matter of the university using an outside law firm to investigate Moore and the school’s response told CNN that the university’s board of regents held a call on Thursday to discuss Manuel’s future. He remains in his role despite reports he had been fired.

What does this mean for Michigan’s football team?

Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach, the school said.

Moore’s dismissal comes just as the college football coaching carousel finally stopped spinning.

Just three weeks into the season, Virginia Tech and UCLA dismissed their head coaches, beginning a wild ride that included the Lane Kiffin tap dance to LSU and Penn State’s chaotic attempt to replace James Franklin, who was fired on October 12 after the once-No. 2 Nittany Lions started their season with dismal losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern.

Michigan is considered one of the best college football jobs in the country, so Manuel will have his pick of the litter but much of that litter, it’s worth noting, has already been picked.

Countless head coaches – from Indiana’s Curt Cignetti to BYU’s Kalani Sitake – have agreed to multi-year extensions after their names came up in other searches.

Deals certainly can be broken, but with the portal set to open on January 2, Manuel does not exactly have a ton of time.

There is also the possibility that, should Manuel land on a sitting head coach, the trickle-down effect makes this carousel spin like an unprecedented cyclone.

Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 record this season. The Wolverines are scheduled to face the University of Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

What is the university saying?

University of Michigan interim president Domenico Grasso called Moore’s conduct that led to his firing “a breach of trust” in a statement obtained by CNN on Thursday.

“This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation,” Grasso said.

“Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability. All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue.”

Grasso said he and the Board of Regents are “united in committing to doing what is right.”

“I have tremendous faith in the University of Michigan and the principled work our faculty, staff and students carry out every day. Together, we will move forward with integrity and excellence, and reaffirm our dedication to serving the public good,” Grasso added.

