Colorado gray wolf captured by New Mexico Game and Fish and returned to state

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announces that it has re-released gray wolf 2403 as of Dec. 11 after the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish captured it and returned it to Colorado.

According to CPW, the wolf was released in Grand County due to factors such as the proximity to an unpaired female wolf, nearby prey populations and distance from livestock.

CPW says they will not disclose the exact location where the wolf was released, but will evaluate the circumstances if there are conflicts with the animal.

“We are grateful to our partners at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for their efforts to capture and return a member of Colorado’s gray wolf population,” said Acting CPW Director Laura Clellan. “Gray wolf 2403 has been returned to Colorado and released in a location where it can best contribute to CPW’s efforts to establish a self-sustaining wolf population while concurrently attempting to minimize potential wolf-related livestock conflicts.”

This capture effort was conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding with the bordering states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah regarding the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado, says CPW.

CPW says this program ensures that gray wolves who leave Colorado are relocated back to the state. Wildlife officials say this agreement also applies to Mexican wolves, ensuring they remain in the southern Arizona and New Mexico area.

“We recognized during the planning process that we would need to have consideration and plans to protect the genetic integrity of the Mexican wolf recovery program, while also establishing a gray wolf population in Colorado,” said CPW’s Wolf Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell. “This MOU is a demonstration of the proactive steps CPW and neighboring state wildlife agencies took during our planning and implementation processes. Ultimately, the intent is to aid with the success of our program here in Colorado while minimizing any adverse impacts on Mexican wolf recovery efforts in our neighboring states.”

