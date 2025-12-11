SWAT dispatched by Pueblo police to bring alleged wanted criminal into custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it has taken a man, who they say was a wanted criminal, into custody after attempts to locate him.

According to the police department, officers had been searching for 26-year-old Antonio Chacon. Police say they made multiple attempts to communicate with him, but he didn't cooperate.

PPD says on Dec. 10, SWAT resources were dispatched to the 1600 block of E. 2nd Street in an attempt to bring him into custody. Police say Chacon surrendered, walking out of the home without incident.

According to PPD, Chacon faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance. Police say he was booked into jail on a $200,000 bond.

