Todos los videojuegos nominados en los premios The Game Awards 2025: lista completa por categorías

By
Published 5:41 AM

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

El videojuego “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo el lunes el mayor número de nominaciones para los Games Awards 2025, la ceremonia que reconoce desde 2014 a los videojuegos más populares del año.

La gala de entrega de los premios The Game Awards se realizará este jueves 11 de diciembre a las 8:00 p.m. hora de Miami en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo 12 nominaciones, entre las que se incluye mejor juego del año. Le siguieron en nominaciones los títulos “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” y “Ghost of Yōtei”, ambos con siete; “Hades II”, con seis; y “Hollow Knight: Silksong”, con cinco.

El ganador en cada una de las 29 categorías se elige por medio de “una votación combinada entre el jurado votante (90 %) y la votación del público de fans (10 %)”, dice The Game Awards en su sitio web. El público puede emitir su voto en el mismo sitio web.

Estos son todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2025:

Juego del año

  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
  • “Donkey Kong Bananza”
  • “Hades II”
  • “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
  • “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

Mejor dirección de juego

  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
  • “Ghost of Yōtei”
  • “Hades II”
  • “Split Fiction”

Mejor narrativa

  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
  • “Ghost of Yōtei”
  • “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
  • “Silent Hill F”

Mejor dirección de arte

  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
  • “Ghost of Yōtei”
  • “Hades II”
  • “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • Christopher Larkin – “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
  • Darren Korb – “Hades II”
  • Lorien Testard – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • Toma Otowa – “Ghost of Yōtei”
  • Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell – “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Mejor diseño de sonido

  • “Battlefield 6”
  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
  • Ghost of Yōtei”
  • “Silent Hill F”

Mejor interpretación

  • Ben Starr – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • Charlie Cox – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • Erika Ishii – “Ghost of Yōtei”
  • Jennifer English – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • Konatsu Kato – “Silent Hill F”
  • Troy Baker – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • “Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”
  • “Atomfall”
  • “Doom: The Dark Ages”
  • “EA Sports FC 26”
  • “South of Midnight”

Juegos por el impacto

  • “Consume Me”
  • “Despelote”
  • “Lost Records: Bloom & Rage”
  • “South of Midnight”
  • “Wanderstop”

Mejor juego en curso

  • “Final Fantasy XIV”
  • “Fortnite”
  • “Helldivers 2”
  • “Marvel Rivals”
  • “No Man’s Sky”

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

  • “Baldur’s Gate 3”
  • “Final Fantasy XIV”
  • “Fortnite”
  • “Helldivers 2”
  • “No Man’s Sky”

Mejor juego independiente

  • “Absolum”
  • “Ball x Pit”
  • “Blue Prince”
  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Hades II”
  • “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

Mejor debut de juego independiente

  • “Blue Prince”
  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Despelote”
  • “Dispatch”
  • “Megabonk”

Mejor juego para móviles

  • “Destiny: Rising”
  • “Persona 5: The Phantom X”
  • “Sonic Rumble”
  • “Umamusume: Pretty Derby”
  • “Wuthering Waves”

Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada

  • “Alien: Rogue Incursion”
  • “Arken Age”
  • “Ghost Town”
  • “Marvel’s Deadpool VR”
  • “The Midnight Walk”

Mejor juego de acción

  • “Battlefield 6”
  • “Doom: The Dark Ages”
  • “Hades II”
  • “Ninja Gaiden 4”
  • “Shinobi: Art of Vengeance”

Mejor acción/aventura

  • “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
  • “Ghost of Yōtei”
  • “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
  • “Split Fiction”

Mejor RPG

  • “Avowed”
  • “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
  • “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
  • “Monster Hunter Wilds”
  • “The Outer Worlds 2”

Mejor combate

  • “2XKO”
  • “Capcom Fighting Collection 2”
  • “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves”
  • “Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection”
  • “Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage”

Mejor juego familiar

  • “Donkey Kong Bananza”
  • “Lego Party!”
  • “Lego Voyagers”
  • “Mario Kart World”
  • “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
  • “Split Fiction”

Mejor Sim/estrategia

  • “Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles”
  • “Jurassic World Evolution 3”
  • “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII”
  • “Tempest Rising”
  • “The Alters”
  • “Two Point Museum”

Mejor juego deportativo/carreras

  • “EA Sports FC 26”
  • “F1 25”
  • “Mario Kart World”
  • “Rematch”
  • “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”

Mejor juego multijugador

  • “Arc Raiders”
  • “Battlefield 6”
  • “Elden Ring Nightreign”
  • “Peak”
  • “Split Fiction”

Mejor adaptación

  • “A Minecraft Movie”
  • “Devil May Cry”
  • “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”
  • “The Last of Us: Season 2”
  • “Until Dawn”

Juego más anticipado

  • “007 First Light”
  • “Grand Theft Auto VI”
  • “Marvel’s Wolverine”
  • “Resident Evil Requiem”
  • “The Witcher IV”

Creador de contenido del año

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Mejor juego de esports

  • “Counter-Strike 2”
  • “Dota 2”
  • “League of Legends”
  • “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”
  • “Valorant”

Mejor atleta de esports

  • Brawk – Brock Somerhalder
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon
  • f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto
  • Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe
  • MenaRD – Saul Leonardo
  • Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut

Mejor equipo de esports

  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • NRG – Valorant
  • Team Falcons – Dota 2
  • Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality: Counter-Strike 2

