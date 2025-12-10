Todos los videojuegos nominados en los premios The Game Awards 2025: lista completa por categorías

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo 12 nominaciones, entre las que se incluye mejor juego del año. Le siguieron en nominaciones los títulos “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” y “Ghost of Yōtei”, ambos con siete; “Hades II”, con seis; y “Hollow Knight: Silksong”, con cinco.

