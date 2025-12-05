Quick-thinking rescuers save freezing dog from icy pond

Originally Published: 05 DEC 25 13:03 ET

By Todd Magel

Click here for updates on this story

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) -- Doug Doug, a two-year-old collie, was rescued from an icy pond at his rural Ottumwa home earlier this week after falling through the ice covering a 20-foot deep pond.

Deputy Sheriff Marty Wonderlin described the scene, saying, "It's just hard to see it struggle, and stay up on the ice."

Wapello County Volunteer Fire Chief Loren McIntosh, along with Wonderlin, sprang into action to save the dog on Tuesday afternoon. Doug Doug's owners provided a rope and a kayak, while Wonderlin gave McIntosh his life preserver. McIntosh then carefully moved out onto the ice.

"I just went for it and thought if I flip the kayak, it won't be the first time I get in the water, but it's going to be cold," McIntosh said.

Doug Doug was freezing and growing weaker, and even the seasoned sheriff's deputy was concerned about the outcome.

"As an animal lover, it's hard to see when you get there, the center of the pond was broken and open and the dog has its front paws up on the ice but the body, shoulders are down under water, submerged," Wonderlin said.

McIntosh recounted the critical moment of the rescue: "I grabbed him and his head went down below the water and I said you're not going down again and I pulled him up."

Minutes later, Doug Doug was safely on shore, shivering and in shock but alive. His rescuers were relieved to have saved a life.

"He's lucky, he could have drowned. Just like a person, it don't take long for hypothermia to set in, especially with the cold weather we have right now," McIntosh said.

Reflecting on the rescue, Wonderlin added, "You don't get the opportunity to have those feel-good endings where you really have helped someone or something deserving and get that warm fuzzy feeling in this job as much as you might think, so that made it good."

Doug Doug's owner reported that his health is great despite the accident, but noted that he is now avoiding the pond.

This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.