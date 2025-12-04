County-wide power outage reported for Black Hills Energy users in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The majority of those living in Custer County, and some in Fremont County, are without power Thursday morning, according to the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says they are running on a backup generator, and thankfully, their 911 center is operational.

The sheriff's office says they may set up an emergency warming center if necessary.

The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association says the outage is impacting the Black Hills Energy power supply line. Black Hills Energy's outage map shows this is impacting about 1,500 customers.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.