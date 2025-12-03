Some New York lawmakers want to ban protests outside houses of worship after pro-Palestinian demonstration

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — A group of New York state lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday to ban demonstrations outside of houses of worship and reproductive health care clinics, days after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside a prominent Manhattan synagogue led to criticism of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s response.

The bill would amend New York’s existing buffer zone rules to create a specific ban against demonstrations taking place within 25 feet of the entrance to a house of worship or clinic. The limit would also extend to parking lots, other entrances and driveways.

State Assemblyman Micah Lasher, a Democrat who represents parts of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, told CNN he introduced the legislation partly in response to the incident outside the Park East Synagogue last month.

“We are not saying you can’t protest,” Lasher said in an interview. “We’re not even saying you can’t protest around a house of worship. We are saying there needs to be some reasonable space so that people who are trying to enter a house of worship or reproductive care facility can do so without having to run a gauntlet.”

Last month, Park East Synagogue hosted an event for the group Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit that works to help North American Jews who want to move to Israel. The event drew demonstrators organized by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation-AWDA NY/NJ group, citing in part Nefesh’s promotion on its website of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Palestinians hope will be part of a future state.

Nearly 200 people gathered just steps outside the synagogue chanting slogans including “Death to the IDF,” or the Israel Defense Forces, and “globalize the intifada,” an Arabic term for rebellion and a reference to Palestinian uprisings around the turn of the century that some consider a call to violence.

Mamdani was criticized for his response to the protest after he issued a statement that condemned the language used by demonstrators but also noted that “sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law,” a reference to Israeli settlements. His team issued a followup statement making clear the mayor-elect’s commitment to protecting Jewish spaces.

Mamdani’s transition did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the proposed state legislation.

Lasher, who is running in a crowded primary to replace US Rep. Jerry Nadler, said he expects the bill to stand up to legal scrutiny specifically on questions of free speech and protest activity, which is protected by the First Amendment. Lasher said the bill would create a “modest buffer zone” allowing a balance between free speech and freedom of religion.

“The legislation balances the critical constitutional protections of speech and religion and gives law enforcement important new tools to protect the rights of all New Yorkers,” he added.

The bill is being co-sponsored by state Sen. Liz Krueger, Sen. Sam Sutton and Assemblymember Nily Rozic.

