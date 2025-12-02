Castle Rock man sentenced for assaulting elderly landlord after money dispute

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Castle Rock man will spend 30 years behind bars for assaulting his elderly landlord with a two-by-four after a money dispute in Parker, the 23rd District Attorney's Office said.

The sentencing comes after a jury found 65-year-old Daniel Fougner guilty of felony assault on an at-risk person and felony tampering with physical evidence in October.

According to the DA's office and trial testimony, the assault happened in October 2024 outside 80-year-old Richard Wright's home in Parker, where Fougner had been temporarily staying.

After the two began arguing about money Fougner owned, the DA's office said Fougner retrieved a 2x4 piece of wood and hit Wright twice in the head – blows that caused a subdural hematoma, a brain bleed that a medical expert testified posed a substantial risk of death.

Prosecutors said after the attack, Fougner used a garden hose to wash Wright's blood off the driveway before he fled the scene. He was later tracked down and arrested in Castle Rock.

Wright was taken to the ICU after the attack and is expected to recover, the DA's office said.

On Dec. 1, Fougner was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“By targeting an 80-year-old man, attempting to interfere with the police investigation, and getting rid of the weapon, Mr. Fougner showed exactly why strong consequences are necessary,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Eva Wilson. “The victim welcomed Mr. Fougner into his home. Mr. Fougner answered that kindness with harm. The 30-year sentence delivers that accountability.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.