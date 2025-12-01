Trump says there’s a ‘good chance’ a deal can be reached to end the war after US-Ukraine talks in Florida

By Jennifer Hansler, Daria Tarasova-Markina, Alejandra Jaramillo, Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump expressed optimism after a high-level meeting between US officials and a Ukrainian delegation in Miami on Sunday, suggesting there was a “good chance” of a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Talks were “going along, and they’re going along well,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I think that there’s a good chance we can make a deal,” he added.

His comments came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cast the peace talks as fragile, and underscored that Russia would have a central role to play in any deal.

“This is delicate, it’s complicated,” Rubio told reporters after the meeting, which included special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there’s another party involved here that they’ll have to be a part of the equation,” Rubio said.

The Secretary of State described the meeting in Miami as “a very productive and useful session where … additional progress was made,” but cautioned that more work remained. He said the administration’s diplomatic push would intensify this week.

Witkoff is traveling to Moscow on Monday, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a US official told CNN.

Rubio said US officials had “been in touch in varying degrees with the Russian side, but we have a pretty good understanding of their views as well.”

The top US diplomat said the teams were not only working on terms that would end the fighting between Ukraine and Russia but also “terms that set up Ukraine for long-term prosperity.”

Before the meeting began, Rubio said the goal of the negotiations was to create “a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent, and prosperous.”

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said that the meeting was “productive and successful” and had built on the success of the previous US-Ukraine talks in Geneva.

“Our objective is a prosperous, strong Ukraine,” Umerov told reporters, “We discussed all the matters that are important for Ukraine. And the US was super supportive.”

Umerov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, was appointed to head the Ukrainian team after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, resigned on Friday amid a corruption scandal.

Zelensky will meet part of the Ukrainian delegation that met with US officials over the weekend in Ireland on Tuesday, according to a Ukrainian official.

Zelensky – who is in Paris Monday – will meet with chief negotiator Rustem Umerov and other members of the team, the official told CNN.

Writing on X Monday, Zelensky said that “everything was very constructive” at the weekend talks in Florida.

“There are some tough issues that still have to be worked through,” he added. “Our representatives will return to Europe in the coming days.”

Ukraine is seeking international security guarantees as part of any agreement to end the war and a ceasefire based on the current front lines. It has rejected ceding any territory not already occupied by Russian forces.

But Putin has shown little sign he’s ready to offer concessions, saying that the war would only end “once Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territories they occupy.”

Rubio met Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva last weekend, when substantial revisions were made to the original 28-point blueprint developed by Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund and a Kremlin special envoy.

Ukraine’s European allies said that the original plan – which was seen as highly favorable to Russia – would require “additional work.”

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said last week the Kremlin had received the latest version of the plan.

“This isn’t an official one, but we do have the document. We haven’t discussed it with anyone yet because the points in it require truly serious analysis and discussion,” Ushakov said.

After suggesting that he wanted Ukraine to agree to a deal by Thursday of last week, Trump backed away from imposing any kind of deadline.

“You know what the deadline for me is? When it’s over,” he said.

The negotiations come against a backdrop of persistent Russian missile and drone attacks against cities and infrastructure across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that in the last week, Russia had used nearly 1,400 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles in attacks.

For its part, Ukraine continues to target Russian energy and defense infrastructure with long-range drones and domestically manufactured missiles. Ukraine also used maritime drones on Friday and Saturday in strikes in the Black Sea against two sanctioned oil tankers used to ship Russian oil.

The two tankers, which flew under the Gambian flag, were damaged but not sunk.

As the negotiations continue, Ukraine’s former military chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who is considered a﻿ potential rival to Zelensky, wrote in the Daily Telegraph Sunday that “war does not always end with the victory of one side and the defeat of the other.”

“We Ukrainians strive for complete victory, but we cannot reject the option of a long-term end to the war,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

