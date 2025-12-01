Monarch Mountain to open for the 2025-2026 season on Tuesday

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monarch Mountain will officially open for the 2025-2026 season on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

“Our team has poured their hearts into getting ready for this season,” said General Manager Chris Haggerty in a release. “Relying solely on all-natural snowfall, our crew becomes a group of snow farmers—getting creative with harvesting the snow that falls, using fences, transporting snow from around the mountain, and building natural features to catch every flake. We’re driven by our love for sliding on snow, and we’re pumped to kick off another winter on the Divide.”

There will be limited terrain and amenities as operations ramp up on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The mountain's highly anticipated expansion, No Name Basin, will open at a later date in the season with more snowfall. The ski area relies on natural snowfall, and safety is a number one priority.

To buy passes and plan your trip, click here.

