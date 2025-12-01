WATCH LIVE: Community vigil to honor victims of tragic Highway 83 crash

A livestream of the vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. When it begins, you will be able to watch it below.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A community vigil was held on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Newsong Church in Colorado Springs to honor the two siblings and the father who were among the five people killed in last week's head-on crash on Highway 83 near Franktown.

Watch the full livestream of the vigil below:

The crash occurred on Nov. 24, just after 4:30 p.m., troopers say a Toyota stolen out of Aurora crashed into a Ford; the Ford had an adult driver and five juveniles from Colorado Springs.

According to the families of the deceased, the victim's car included:

A 35-year-old father, Alvin Corado (pronounced deceased)

An 8-year-old boy, Toretto Corado (pronounced deceased)

A 11-year-old girl, Makenlee Corado (pronounced deceased)

A 13-year-old girl, Mia Corado (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

A 12-year-old boy, Jase Green (pronounced deceased)

A 14-year-old boy, Jordan Green (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

A GoFundMe for the Corado family has been started, and can be accessed by clicking here.

The crash is now being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. The agency asks those who observed the crash and have not yet spoken to investigators to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference Case Number VC250439.

