Four killed, at least 10 wounded in shooting at California family gathering; suspect at large

(CNN) — A mass shooting at a family gathering in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, left four people dead and at least 10 others wounded Sunday evening, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect remains at large.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 6 p.m. near Lucile Avenue, about six miles north of downtown Stockton.

The shooting occurred at a banquet hall behind a Dairy Queen where a family celebration was underway, said Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Victims ranging from juveniles to adults were transported to local hospitals, Brent said.

“Early indication suggest that this may be a targeted incident,” she said, noting that information remains “very limited” at this time.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

