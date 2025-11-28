ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Teller County first responders host toy and coat drive

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- First responders from across Teller County banded together on Friday to collect toys and coats for local children in need.

According to the sheriff's office, they were on-site of a local Walmart loading up their Bearcat vehicle with all the donated gifts.

The drive is a joint effort between multiple agencies, like the sheriff's office, Woodland Park Police Department, the fire department, and EMS.

First responders will be back at the Woodland Park Walmart tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have lists on hand of needed toys and coats, the sheriff's office said.

