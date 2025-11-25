Missing Virginia football coach is wanted on child pornography and other charges, police say

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A Virginia high school football coach who has been missing since last week is wanted on child pornography possession and other charges related to soliciting a minor, Virginia State Police announced Tuesday.

State police said they’d learned Thursday that Travis Turner, 46, was missing while they were headed to his home in Appalachia, a western Virginia town of fewer than 2,000 people, as part of an investigation they’d previously not released many details about.

After a dayslong search, state police announced the Union High School head football coach is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. Ten warrants relating to the charges were obtained Monday, they said, without releasing details about the allegations.

Before Turner’s disappearance, the football team he coached was undefeated and preparing for a playoff game. The team won that game without him on Saturday, advancing to the regional finals, two games away from a potential state championship, CNN affiliate WCYB reported.

Turner, also listed as a physical education teacher at the high school, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and glasses, VSP said previously without sharing details about when or where he was last seen.

“Wise County Public Schools is aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave,” Mike Goforth, superintendent for the school district, told CNN in an email Tuesday. “The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students.”

The ﻿school district plans on cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues, Goforth said.

Authorities are searching continuing to search for Turner, who is now considered a fugitiv﻿e, state police said Tuesday.

CNN has sought comment from Turner’s wife and Union High School’s assistant football coach.

Since his disappearance, authorities have used search and rescue teams, drones and police dogs to help locate him, state police said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

