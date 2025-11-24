City Council makes final vote requiring resturants to make milk, water default kids’ meal drink

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, the Pueblo City Council will make a final vote on whether restaurants in Pueblo will need to make milk and water the standard drink for kids' meals.

The ordinance, which passed on its first reading back in May, would make it so that soda pop isn't the default drink in a kids' meal.

"That would just mean that the kids' meal would include water, unsweetened milk, or a milk alternative in the bundled meal," said Gabby Singleton, Health Promotion Specialist with Pueblo County Public Health, in a May interview.

Several groups in Pueblo have come out in support of the ordinance. That list includes UC Health, CommonSpirit, Children First Pueblo, Colorado Blue Sky, and the Pueblo Food Project.

Megan Cover with the Pueblo Food Project wrote in a letter to the city council, "The average American child consumes 30 gallons of sugar per year, according to the American Heart Association. We believe that every child has the right to a healthy lifestyle."

If the ordinance is passed Tuesday night, how would it work?

According to the ordinance, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will enforce the rule. There wouldn't be separate inspections just for this rule, but it would be included in restaurant health inspections.

