Reimagining US travel, gold standard science, immune-boosting tips: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! ’Tis the season of giving, which means that the apple pie and green bean casserole from your relatives might also come with a not-so-welcome side serving of sniffles and sneezes. These tips can help boost your immune system.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Rerouting the US

You could face some of the worst flight delays in years this Thanksgiving. The government shutdown may be over, but air travel won’t bounce back overnight. What if Americans had high-speed trains instead? CNN reimagined three of the busiest US routes as rail lines — and the time savings might surprise you. See how fast your trip could be.

2️⃣ How science is decided

The nation’s top public health agency changed its website to contradict the scientific conclusion that vaccines do not cause autism. The move shocked health experts nationwide, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he’s following “gold standard” science.

3️⃣ Life in survival mode

Britain’s cost of living crisis is pushing millions of families to the brink. In one of the world’s richest nations, nearly a third of children — about 4.5 million — are growing up in poverty, a reality that could shape the country’s future for decades.

4️⃣ A local hero

Cars slow as Rochelle Johnson walks through her Baltimore neighborhood, greeting everyone she meets. After losing her 19-year-old son to gun violence, she joined a movement credited with helping drive down the city’s crime rate.

5️⃣ Fashion forward

The Met Gala is couture’s “go big or go home” event of the year, and drama is often added to this superlative. Next year’s fundraising festival is already facing criticism over its lead sponsors. Anna Wintour had a few things to say about it.

Watch this

🧹 Inside the growing world of witchcraft: CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan meets with modern-day witches to discover why he needs a spiritual cleanse — and why this spiritual practice is one of the fastest-growing in the US. Watch here.

Top headlines

Judge throws out cases against James Comey and Letitia James

Zelensky issues a flurry of thanks to world leaders after Trump criticism

Pentagon says it might recall Sen. Mark Kelly to military service over ‘illegal orders’ video

Check this out

🏭 Lethal air pollution: It’s easy to tell when it’s smog season — the air gets darker, heavier and starts scratching the throats and testing the lungs of 34 million people in the world’s most polluted capital. Residents have had enough.

For CNN subscribers

More Americans are taking out riskier adjustable-rate home loans

Does JD Vance have a Palantir problem?

New FEMA chief led effort to rein in agency spending, strip funding from Muslim groups, sources say

Quiz time

🧀 The World Cheese Awards just crowned the best cheese of 2025. Out of thousands of entries from around the globe, which one took the top spot?

A. Gouda

B. Provolone

C. Gruyère

D. Pecorino

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: A surprisingly common liver disease affects millions in the US

🧠 Quiz answer: C. An army of 256 experts was tasked with sampling 5,244 cheeses from around the world. An aged Swiss Gruyère — a cheese made from cow’s milk in western Switzerland — ultimately received the top prize.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.