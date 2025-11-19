Left lane of I-25 southbound closed between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting that the left lane of I-25 southbound is closed near the Garden of the Gods exit.

CDOT says there is a crash between Exit 146: Garden of the Gods Road and Exit 145 and Fillmore Street (Colorado Springs).

